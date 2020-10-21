More of northern England put into highest COVID-19 lockdown tier

Reading Time: < 1 minute
South Yorkshire in northern England will move into the very high lockdown tier on Saturday to tackle rising levels of COVID-19 infections, the mayor of the Sheffield City Region Dan Jarvis said on Wednesday.
The area has agreed a funding package worth 41 million pounds ($53.5 million) to support businesses that will have to close and for additional public health measures.
Regions in the north of England have been most severely affected by the second wave of COVID-19.
South Yorkshire will join Liverpool and Lancashire in the highest tier. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday he would impose the same measures in Manchester after failing to agree a support package with local leaders.
($1 = 0.7663 pounds)
21st October 2020
Poland's total number of confirmed coronavirus infections has doubled in less than three weeks and now exceeds 200,000, the health ministry said, as it announced a new daily record of 10,040 new cases.
Poland has now recorded 202,579 cases and 3,851 deaths, 130 of those reported on Wednesday. It passed 100,000 infections on Oct. 4.
Polish medical staff of the Territorial Defence Force work ...
21st October 2020
A case of Covid-19 in Victoria is being treated as a rare case of reinfection, the first case classified as such in Australia.
Reinfection with Covid-19 is rare, with only a six cases reported among the 40m cases worldwide to date, including in the US and Hong Kong. It seems that in most cases of Covid-19, people develop immunity to the virus after being infected, though it is still unclear ho...
21st October 2020
Photos made available by the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities showing part of the newly discovered ancient burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara, south of Cairo, Egypt (issued 20 October 2020).
Archaeologists unearthed a new burial shaft at a necropolis in Saqqara that is reportedly containing over 80 sarcophagi believed to be 2,500 years ago.
The new discovery is announced al...
21st October 2020
Greece recorded a new daily record of coronavirus cases on Tuesday, topping the 600 mark for the first time, with younger people accounting for a majority of the new infections, health authorities said.
Nationwide, there were 667 new confirmed infections and eight new deaths, authorities said.
“The pandemic is showing clear signs that it is steadily spreading,” said epidemiologist Gikas Mag...
21st October 2020
Bulgaria will make wearing protective masks obligatory in all outdoor spaces from Thursday, as coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours hit a new record, its health minister announced.
Kostadin Angelov said wearing protective masks, along with social distancing and frequent disinfection, will slow the spread of the virus by about 30% and help prevent the health system from being overwhelmed.
...
21st October 2020
21st October 2020
The Times of Malta says that the budget focused on mitigating the economic repercussions caused by Covid-19. Challenges to the country's economic model caused by the coronavirus will be the ultimate test for the government.
The Independent looks at the recent co-options of Miriam Dalli and Clyde Caruana. It says Labour has clearly taken recent resignations and used them for its own advantage b...
21st October 2020
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Wednesday it would slash 5,900 jobs and end its regional Cathay Dragon brand, joining peers in cutting costs as it grapples with a plunge in demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The airline would also seek changes in conditions in its contracts with cabin crew and pilots as part of a restructuring that would cost HK$2.2 billion ($283.9 million)...
21st October 2020
The United Nations' acting Libya envoy said on Wednesday she was "quite optimistic" that ongoing talks between the warring sides would lead to a lasting ceasefire after they agreed in the negotiations to reopen land and air routes across front lines.
Speaking at a news conference midway through week-long talks in Geneva this week, Stephanie Williams said the two sides had also agreed to mainta...
21st October 2020
Melania Trump withdrew from a scheduled return to the campaign trail on Tuesday, two weeks out from election day, due to a “lingering cough”.
Like her husband, Donald Trump, and her son, Barron, the first lady recently contracted the coronavirus and entered treatment and isolation. She said last week she had recovered and she had been due to travel with her husband to Erie, Pennsylvania, for a...
