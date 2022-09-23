More than 1 million Ukrainians may have been deported; Russian banks lost $25 billion

Reading Time: 2 minutes

GENEVA, Sept 23 (Reuters) – A U.S. envoy said that Russia has forcibly deported between 900,000-1.6 million Ukrainians, citing unnamed sources, and urged a U.N.-mandated commission of inquiry to investigate.

“We urge the commissioners to continue to examine the growing evidence of Russia’s filtration operations, forced deportations and disappearances,” U.S. Ambassador Michele Taylor told the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, referring to a commission of inquiry into Ukraine.

“Numerous sources indicate that Russian authorities have interrogated, detained and forcible deported between 900,000 and 1.6 million Ukrainian citizens,” she said.

Moscow, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has denied intentionally targeting civilians.

Russian banks lost around $25 billion from Ukraine conflict

Russia’s banks have lost an estimated 1.5 trillion roubles ($25.5 billion) as a result of the fallout from the conflict in Ukraine, a central bank official said on Friday.

Maxim Lyubomudrov, who heads the regulator’s department that supervises the country’s largest banks, said this was an “acceptable” level of losses and that the government had plans in place to support Russia’s lenders through the crisis.

A motorcyclist waves a Russian flag while attending a motor rally in support of a referendum to join Russian Federation in Luhansk, Ukraine, 23 September 2022. From September 23 to 27, residents of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Luhansk People’s Republic, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions will vote in a referendum on joining the Russian Federation. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian Federation will ensure security at referendums in the DPR, LPR, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions and support their results. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

