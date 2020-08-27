More than 1,000 jobs cut at Gatwick Airport and Mini over ‘dramatic impact’ of pandemic

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 1,000 jobs will be cut at Gatwick Airport and car company Mini due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatwick Airport is to axe up to 600 jobs – around 24% of its workforce.

The airport, which is owned by VINCI Airports and Global Infrastructure Partners, said in a statement it was only operating about 20% of last year’s flights and would now start formal consultations on job cuts.

It said over 75% of its staff are on the UK government’s job retention scheme which is due to end in October.

Meanwhile, at least 520 jobs will be cut across three Mini plants – with around 400 being axed from its plant in Oxford.

The car maker said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a “substantial impact on customer demand” and its volume forecasts for 2020 have had to change accordingly.

