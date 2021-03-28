More than 30 million Britons have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A total of 30,151,287 people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, representing around 57% of all adults, the health ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 3,527,481 people have been given their second doses.

“The vaccine is saving lives and is our route out of this pandemic,” said health minister Matt Hancock.

Britain on Sunday reported a further 3,862 COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test, according to official data, as the number of people to have received a first dose of coronavirus vaccine passed 30 million.

Like this: Like Loading...