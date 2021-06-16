Moscow authorities make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for some workers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities in Moscow will make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for 60% of employees in the services sector, a decree published on Wednesday showed, as coronavirus cases continued to tick up in the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the coronavirus situation in the city was developing dramatically and urged people to get vaccinated in an effort to drive down hospitalisations and deaths.

The official tally of Covid cases has risen again by 13,397. That includes 5,782 new cases in Moscow.

The government coronavirus task force said 396 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 127,576. However, the federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and puts the total number of deaths in Russia at over 270,000.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY