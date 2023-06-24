Moscow mayor urges people to refrain from trips around the city

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, June 24 (Reuters) – Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Saturday asked people to refrain from trips around the city as far as possible given a counter-terrorism operation had been declared and said the situation was “difficult.”

Sobyanin also said in a statement that Monday would be a non-working day – with some exceptions – in order ‘to minimise risks.’

He issued the statement as mutinous Wagner mercenary fighters appeared to be continuing to drive towards Moscow from southern Russia.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by Andrew Osborn)

