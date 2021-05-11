Reading Time: < 1 minute

Russia has proposed discussing arms control and security issues at a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov said Russia was still waiting for answers from Washington on a proposed summit between the two leaders, and that Moscow had proposed that strategic nuclear stability, both offensive and defensive, be high on the agenda.

In separate comments, U.S. ambassador on disarmament Robert Wood said preparations for the talks were underway.

“President Biden and President Putin have agreed to explore strategic stability discussions on a range of arms control and emerging security issues,” he told a virtual United Nations conference on disarmament.

“They are in the process of preparing for these discussions.”

Relations between Moscow and Washington slumped to a post-Cold War low in March after Biden said he thought Putin was a “killer” and Moscow recalled its ambassador to Washington for consultations.

But after slapping sanctions against Russia last month, Biden said there was still room for the countries to work together.

via Reuters