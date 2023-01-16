Most pharmacists in UK say they are at risk of burnout

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Nearly 90% of pharmacists have said they are on the brink of burnout as fallout from the NHS crisis places more pressure on their services.

Figures shared by the Royal Pharmaceutical Society exclusively with ITV News revealed that three out of four workers have debated handing in their resignation.

The survey also found that, during the last six months, 44% of the participants have been verbally or physically abused.

Pharmacists say the NHS want them to do more, but the tariffs they are being paid have not increased with inflation.

They want to help ease pressure on GPs – but they get no more money for services like offering advice.

Read more via ITV

