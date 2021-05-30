Reading Time: < 1 minute

19-year-old Swiss pilot Jason Dupasquier is still in very serious conditions in the intensive care unit of the department at a hospital in Careggi (Florence) due to the serious brain damage reported in the accident on the Mugello circuit persists.

Dupasquier was operated at night by a team from the Trauma Center who performed thoracic surgery for a vascular injury.

Dupasquier was involved in an accident on the track with two other riders while participating in Saturday’s qualifying for the Moto3 class of the Italian Grand Prix.

The multiple accident involved riders Jason Dupasquier (Ktm), Jeremy Alcoba (Honda) and Ayumu Sasaki (Ktm) at the Arrabbiata 2 corner of the Mugello circuit where the Moto3 qualifiers were in progress, valid for the Italian GP of motorcycling. While Alcoba and Sasaki did not suffer any particular damage, the worst was Jason Dupasquier who was left on the ground on the asphalt.

ANSA