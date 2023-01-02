Nearly 50 shops a day shut down in the UK in 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Close to 50 shops shut down every day in 2022, more than at any other point for at least five years.

In a bruising year for retail, 17,145 shops closed last year – up by nearly 50% on 2021, when 11,449 shops shut.

Analysis by the Centre for Retail Research found about 47 sites shut up shop for the last time every day last year.

As shops shut, jobs went with them. More than 151,000 retail jobs were lost in the UK last year, including from online retailers – an increase of more than 45,000 on the year before.

The group’s survey found that a little over 5,500 of the shops went under, while more than 11,600 of them were closed as a larger chain decided to cut its costs.

