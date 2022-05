Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 682 children have been injured or killed in Ukraine, according to a government statement.

It said 242 had died and 440 wounded, adding that the figures were not final as it was difficult to confirm reports in places of active fighting.

The largest numbers were in Donetsk (153), Kyiv (116) and Kharkiv (108).

Photo – A grave is marked with a cross in the backyard of a private house in Hostomel in Kyiv (Kiev) area, Ukraine. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK