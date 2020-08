Reading Time: < 1 minute

There was a fresh spike in COVID cases in Italy Thursday, up 1,411 on Wednesday, when the rise was 1,367, the health ministry said with the average age of those infected being 29 years.



The latest gain is now the biggest rise since early May. There were also five more dead, compared to 13 Wednesday.



The total number of cases is now 263,949, and the death toll 35,463.

ANSA

