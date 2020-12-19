New coronavirus strain in the UK spreading faster than previous variant

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Sky News reports that scientific advisers have warned ministers they believe the new variant of COVID-19 spreads more quickly than previous strains.

It is expected the SAGE advisory group will be convened on Monday to work up a series of recommendations for how Tier 3 restrictions could be strengthened in light of the increased transmissibility of the new strain.

But according to reports in the Telegraph and The Sun, senior ministers met late into the night on Friday to discuss whether action may need to be taken more swiftly.

Both newspapers suggest this could include travel restrictions being imposed on the South East and London, with a news conference to announce such measures potentially coming as early as Saturday. The government is yet to issue any response to the reports.

It is understood the government’s scientific advisers do not see any evidence the new strain causes more serious disease, or would be resistant to current vaccines.

The identification of the “new variant” of COVID-19 – which is believed to be causing the faster spread in the South East – was announced by Health Secretary Matt Hancock this week.

More than 1,000 cases of the strain had been found, “predominantly in the south of England”, Mr Hancock told the House of Commons.

