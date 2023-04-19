New plastic-free poppy partly made from discarded coffee cups

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A plastic-free Remembrance poppy partly made from coffee cup waste has been launched.

The Royal British Legion unveiled the makeover of the iconic poppy which is now completely plastic-free and easily recyclable.

The new poppy made completely from paper will no longer have a single-use plastic stem or centre and was created to help reduce the charity’s use of single-use plastic.

The Royal British Legion has been developing the plastic-free poppy with experts for the last three years to make it more environmentally friendly.

It marks the biggest change to the design of the poppy since 1995.

The poppy has been created from red and green paper, produced from responsible sources, 50% of which has been recovered from the waste used in the production of coffee cups.

The charity worked with scientists at University College London to assess the environmental impact of the new poppy and ensure its sustainability. The findings revealed that the new poppy’s production carbon footprint is 40% less than its predecessor.

Read more via The Royal British Legion

