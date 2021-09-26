New private IVF clinic in Malta targets high success rates and offers FREE introductory consultations

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hope fertility will offer a full reimbursement if clinical pregnancy is not achieved within their program. Over 70% of patients applying for fertility treatment with HOPE are expected to be eligible for this program.

Following the introduction of progressive regulatory laws related to IVF, the service has been available in Malta for a number of years. Still, for varied reasons many couples opt to look abroad for treatment.

Hope Fertility Clinic aims to change this by providing state-of-the-art services within a Maltese centre that boasts one of the most advanced systems in Europe.

IVF is one of the most rapidly developing fields of medicine. Success depends on numerous factors, including: the availability of high-level and recent technology and a fully specialised and experienced team of people working coherently under precisely controlled laboratory conditions.

Resident consultant to the clinic, Dr Christine Deguara is the first Maltese doctor to have specialised specifically in infertility and IVF. Following extensive training in the United Kingdom, she worked at consultant level at Bart’s and Harley Street and is accredited on the UK and the EU-Maltese registers. At the clinic, Dr Deguara will be backed by a resident team of senior embryologists from one of the top infertility centres in the UK.

The centre will include top of the range equipment which meticulously regulates parameters every few seconds and eliminates bacterial and viral organisms, optimising laboratory conditions thereby maximising the chances of success. Advanced equipment enables optimal egg selection technology and undisturbed embryo monitoring.

The clinic will offer a full range of services, including IVF and ICSI, intrauterine insemination and ovulation induction. It will also provide fertility checks and social egg freezing, which allow women to store their eggs at the optimum age for conception. Other services will include cancer fertility preservation and transgender fertility.

In addition, the clinic will be able to serve a large number of patients without the necessity of prolonged waiting lists.

