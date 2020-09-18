UK prepares for outcome of current spike

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Hospitals and councils have been told to find extra beds for coronavirus patients within two weeks as the NHS braces for a second spike in cases, The Telegraph reported.

With hospital admissions beginning to increase following a steep rise in virus infections, isolation units in which Covid-19 patients can recover are being set up, freeing space on wards for those needing the most care.

More than 10 million people will soon be living in local lockdown areas after the North East became the latest region to impose curfews, with Liverpool and parts of the West Midlands expected to follow within days.

Britain can avoid further local restrictions and another national lockdown by sticking to the rules such as not meeting in groups of more than six people, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Thursday.

“The message is very clear if we stick to that (the rule of six), if stick to the hands, face and space guidance we can avoid further local restrictions, we can avoid further national restrictions,” he told the BBC.

Nationwide measures to control the spread of coronavirus in Britain are not currently needed, he said, adding that the government was sticking with its plan for local lockdowns for now.

“I don’t think we’re in a place where we would wish to see or need to see national level of restrictions,” Argar told BBC radio on Thursday.

Meanwhile, travellers arriving in the UK from Slovenia and Guadeloupe after 4am on Saturday will have to isolate for two weeks. England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are moving in harmony and have added the two countries to each of their quarantine lists.

On Wednesday the United Kingdom recorded nearly 4,000 new daily cases of COVID-19, government data showed on Wednesday, with the total number of daily cases at its highest level since May 8. On Thursday 3,395 new positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded.

The UK’s top scientists have proposed a two-week national lockdown in October to stem the recent increase in coronavirus cases, according to a newspaper report. A second lockdown would coincide with the October half-term to create minimal disruption to schools, experts on the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-m) have proposed.

