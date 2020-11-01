New restrictions on the cards as Italy’s data show a terrifying curve

Reading Time: 3 minutes

“The epidemiological curve (in Italy) is still very high. I am concerned about the absolute data, which shows a terrifying curve. Either we bend it, or we go into difficulty”.

The Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza was reported saying this in an interview with the Corriere della Sera.

“We have 48 hours to try and tighten further,” he points out. “The situation in Italy is still very difficult”, said Speranza. “There are too many people around” and “there is too much crowding in the hospitals”, said minister Speranza, who nevertheless reassured the continuity of intensive care:

“They are not the fundamental problem these days. For a few weeks they will still be quite manageable. ”

On the issue of the schools, “the curve is undergoing such a rapid increase that it risks putting into question teaching in classes”, observed Speranza.

“The idea of ​​the government is always that of not intervening and close schools. We want to defend them as much as possible, but unfortunately we have to do it within the context of an epidemic”.

The hypothesis is to leave the Regions the possibility of suspending face-to-face lessons even for elementary and middle schools, as Campania and Puglia have already done: “It is no coincidence that we have not challenged the ordinances”.

The minister takes the closure of the borders between the regions “for granted”. “And unfortunately there is a need for strong interventions also in Lombardy, one of the areas of the country that are in the worst conditions. Based on the data of the Scientific Technical Committee, we sit down with the president Attilio Fontana and the mayor Giuseppe Sala and we evaluate the decisions to make “. As for the problem of public transport, Speranza does not exclude that “in the most difficult areas it is decided to go down a little compared to 80% of the capacity of the vehicles”. “Dpcm with national and territorial measures”

The government is working on new measures and a new Dpcm, scheduled for tomorrow, to curb the coronavirus race. In the morning the meeting in connection with the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, the Minister for Regional Affairs Francesco Boccia and the presidents of the Region, Anci and Provinces.

While in the afternoon Conte will meet again the heads of delegations and the majority group leaders. According to the sources of the majority, the premier will be tomorrow at 12 in the Chamber and at 17 in the Senate to report on the next measures for the management of the emergency.

The Regions ask for national measures The meeting of the ministers Boccia and Speranza with the Regions, Municipalities and Provinces has ended. The Regions would have asked for uniform measures for all of Italy, it is reported.

Boccia reconvened the meeting tomorrow at 9. The hypotheses on the table Restrictions on mobility between Regions and on the mobility of people in terms of time are evaluated (advance of curfew at 6pm). Seniors over 70 at home to protect them from contagion, shopping centers closed on weekends, stop at betting counters in bars and tobacconists, school closures based on the local Rt contagiousness index (and distance learning throughout Italy perhaps also for averages). Boccia also proposed strengthening the network of so-called ‘Covid Hotels’ for asymptomatic positives who cannot stay in adequate isolation at home.

Like this: Like Loading...