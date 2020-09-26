New studies claim Vitamin D reduces infection and impact of COVID-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Patients with sufficient levels of vitamin D are less likely to experience complications and die from COVID-19, according to a new study in the US, while another has found it also reduces infection rates.

Vitamin D sufficiency was linked with a significantly decreased level of inflammatory markets, and higher blood levels of immune cells, in new research from Boston University’s school of medicine.

Vitamin D is often referred to as “the sunshine vitamin” because the sun is one of the best sources of this nutrient

The higher levels of lymphocytes were tied to the reduction in cytokine storms – the release of too many proteins into the blood too quickly – which is one of the ways the coronavirus infections can kill.

Blood samples to measure vitamin D levels were taken from 235 patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19, explained the study published in the journal PLOS ONE.

These patients were followed for clinical outcomes including the severity of their infections, whether they lost consciousness, if they had difficulty breathing to the point of becoming hypoxic, or if they died.

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...