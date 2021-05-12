Reading Time: < 1 minute

Citizens of the Ligurian city of La Spezia were shocked this morning as the drawbridge near the Pagliari dock, in the shipyards area, suddenly collapsed the morning during a routine maneuver. Authorities said that the causes are still being investigated.

No injuries were reported.

Images and videos taken by passers-by showed that it was the mobile part of the bridge which collapsed, while the concrete part remained in tact. The mobile part of the bridge opens and closes to let the boats pass. The bridge, as always, opened to allow a boat that was supposed to leave the dock to pass, but at the moment of closing it collapsed, probably for mechanical reasons. But investigations into the causes of the failure are ongoing.

The mechanical bridge was inaugurated in 2010.

Crolla parte del ponte mobile della darsena di Pagliari a La Spezia, inaugurato nel 2010. È parzialmente caduto mentre si richiudeva dopo il passaggio di un'imbarcazione. Per fortuna nessun ferito.@TgrRaiLiguria #IoSeguoTgr pic.twitter.com/kzZg1sdlXF — Tgr Rai (@TgrRai) May 12, 2021

The Mayor of La Spezia Pierluigi Peracchini said: “The city woke up abruptly with the breaking of the bridge over the Pagliari dock, but the good news is that there were no injuries. Since this morning I have been in contact with the Port authorities, which are responsible for the maintanance of the bridge”.

He expressed hope that after all the necessary checks, the System Authority will act promptly to restore the structure, because the image of the City of La Spezia cannot be associated with a collapsed bridge, especially when there is the restart from the Covid-19 emergency”.

Credit Image via Emergency Info Twitter