Bathers and sun lovers around the country will breathe a sigh of relief with Health Minister Chris Fearne announcing that the wearing of a mask on beaches will no longer be enforceable.

Fearne explained that wearing a mask remains important and recommended, but wet masks lose all their efficacy in protecting against the virus. As a result, health authorities decided that the wearing of a mask on a beach will no longer be enforceable as from June 1st.

It is still recommended to wear a mask but law authorities will not be enforcing. “This will be the only exception”, with Fearne comparing the wearing of a mask at the beach to putting on sunblock.