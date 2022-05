Reading Time: < 1 minute

BERLIN, May 23 (Reuters) – There are no signs of a recession at the moment in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, though demand for industrial products has waned significantly and supply issues persist in industry and retail, Ifo economist Klaus Wohlrabe said on Monday.

Wohlrabe told Reuters that industrial export expectations had risen slightly, but the mood was far from euphoric.

