No tax increases in Germany during the pandemic- Economy Minister

Germany should not raise taxes during the pandemic, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Monday, adding that there was a case for lowering taxes in some areas, such as for high-earning skilled workers.

“On taxation, I want to make it clear that my view is that no taxes should be raised in this pandemic,” he told ARD Morgen Magazine, adding that Germany had benefited from having a stable tax regime for the past seven years.

He added that there was a case for lowering taxes, especially for high-earning skilled workers, but said Germany had to be reasonable here.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,382 to 300,619, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday.

The reported death toll rose by five to 9,534, the tally showed.

