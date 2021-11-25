Number of dead after Russian mine blaze rises to six

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) – The death toll after a fire at a Siberian coal mine has risen to six, the Interfax news agency cited the regional governor of the Kemerovo region as saying on Thursday, with close to 50 people still trapped inside.

Rescuers have already saved more than 200 people from the mine.

There were 285 people in the Listvyazhnaya mine, Russia’s emergency services said.

Photo – A file photo of a previous fatal accident at the Listvyazhnaya coal mine in Belovo, Kemerovo Region, on the 28 October 2004 when 13 miners were killed by a blast and 23 were injured. EPA/RASHID SALIKHOV