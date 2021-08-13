Numerous child deaths in Italy caused by COVID

Reading Time: < 1 minute

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of numerous minors in Italy and it is necessary to step up the drive to have a coronavirus vaccine for children, the Italian Society of Paediatrics (SIP) said.



SIP said 240,105 COVID-19 cases in Italy (5.5% of the total) and 14 COVID-linked deaths regarded children aged nine or younger.



It said 436,938 cases (10% of the total) and 16 deaths regarded young people aged 10-to19.

“We need a safe, effective vaccine,” the SIP said via Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Telegram.

“We need a shield to defend our children from this terrible virus with too”.



Italian medicines agency AIFA has approved the use of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for adolescents aged 12-to-17.

Via ANSA