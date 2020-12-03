Obama, Clinton and George W. Bush offer to receive vaccines on TV to promote public confidence

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CNN reports that former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to be vaccinated on camera in order to try to convince people to get vaccinated

Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN that the 43rd President had reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci –the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert – and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to see how he could help promote the vaccine.

Clinton’s press secretary told CNN on Wednesday that he too would be willing to take the vaccine in a public setting in order to promote it. Obama, in an interview with SiriusXM host Joe Madison scheduled to air Thursday, said that if Fauci said a coronavirus vaccine is safe, he believes him.

“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid,” Obama said.

Main Photo: A file photo of Former US Presidents (L-R) Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama during opening ceremonies for the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

