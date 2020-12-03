Obama, Clinton and George W. Bush offer to receive vaccines on TV to promote public confidence

Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
CNN reports that former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have all volunteered to be vaccinated on camera in order to try to convince people to get vaccinated
Freddy Ford, Bush’s chief of staff, told CNN that the 43rd President had reached out to Dr. Anthony Fauci –the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert – and Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, to see how he could help promote the vaccine.
“I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science, and what I don’t trust is getting Covid,” Obama said.
Main Photo: A file photo of Former US Presidents (L-R) Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama during opening ceremonies for the 2017 Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, New Jersey, USA. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT