One Covid vaccine cuts infection risk in all age groups

The chances of becoming infected by Covid fell sharply after a first dose of either the AstraZeneca or Pfizer vaccines, a UK study has found.

The vaccines worked just as well in the over-75s and those with underlying health conditions, as other people.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and University of Oxford research also found a strong antibody response in all age groups from both jabs.

Everyone showed some response to both vaccines, they said.

The research, contained in two studies which have not yet been peer-reviewed or published, is based on virus tests from 370,000 people in the general UK population – one of the largest to date.

It provides further real-world evidence that the vaccines being used in the UK to protect against Covid-19 are effective at protecting people against coronavirus infections.

Photo: A pharmacist prepares the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid19 vaccine at an NHS vaccination centre in Ealing, west London, Britain. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

