One dead and eight missing in Sicily as building collapses

A four-storey building collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa following a gas explosion killing one person and rescuers were searching for eight missing residents, including a pregnant women, ANSA news agency reported.

ANSA said the building was on fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 near Agrigento, the southwestern Sicilian city famous for its Greek temples.

03:41 – Una seconda donna è stata individuata sotto le macerie. Azionato anche un drone per le ricerche dall'alto. #Ravanusa pic.twitter.com/9xaWOFCv0j — Protezione Civile Sicilia (@DrpcSicilia) December 12, 2021

Firemen have been able to contain the fire and have begun digging in the rubble for the missing, including a young couple expecting a baby.

The explosion damaged at least another two buildings in the centre of town, ANSA said.

🔴 #Ravanusa (AG), crollo palazzina, i #vigilidelfuoco hanno estratto dalle macerie una donna in vita. Proseguono senza sosta le ricerche degli altri dispersi da parte di squadre #usar e cinofili [#12dicembre 02:00] pic.twitter.com/RiJEmYRjpD — Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) December 12, 2021

File photo – EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI