One in 10 coronavirus patients in the UK caught virus while in hospital during first wave, research suggests

More than one in 10 COVID patients caught the virus during the first wave of the pandemic while being treated in hospital for other reasons, according to new research.

A study of more than 72,000 patients at 314 hospitals in the UK found hospital-acquired infections rose as high as 20% in May last year.

Residential community care and mental health hospitals were found to have significantly higher rates of hospital-acquired infections – at 61.9% and 67.5% respectively – which reflects the outbreaks seen in care homes.

Hospitals providing acute or general care had a rate of 9.7%.

Of those studied, at least 11% were infected after a hospital admission.

However, researchers said this is likely to be an underestimate, as they did not include patients who may have been infected but were discharged before they could be diagnosed.

Photo: NHS ambulances staff bring a patient into the Royal London hospital in London, Britain.

