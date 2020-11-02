One in four pubs in England may never reopen after lockdown is lifted

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than a quarter of all pubs face permanent closure in the wake of the new lockdown, the industry’s leading body warned on Sunday, in a crisis described as greater than that even posed by the Second World War.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) said on Sunday that 12,000 pubs in the UK out of 47,000 may never reopen following lockdowns announced by Westminster and by the devolved governments.

The industry complained it was being unfairly targeted with Public Health England’s own figures showing just 31 outbreaks of Covid-19 out of a total of 1,392 in the week ending October 29 had been linked to the hospitality sector that includes pubs as well as restaurants.

The industry body’s survey of its members suggests pubs are responsible for about one per cent of outbreaks. In contrast schools, universities and other educational establishments were linked to 311 incidents – almost a quarter of all outbreaks in that week.

The new lockdown in England threatens to be more devastating than the first with pubs banned from selling takeaway beer this time around in the run up to the busiest time of the year for the hospitality trade.

