Online tool estimates COVID-19 mortality risk

A new online tool helps to estimate individuals’ risk of dying from COVID-19 depending on where they live in the United States, which could provide useful information on which individuals should be prioritized for early vaccinations.

The calculator, developed by Johns Hopkins University researchers, incorporates a variety of factors, including age, race/ethnicity, socioeconomic conditions, underlying medical conditions such as obesity, diabetes or cancer, and local pandemic intensity to produce estimates of adults’ COVID-19 mortality risk.

Currently, it does not incorporate information on occupation, such as whether individuals are frontline workers, which may increase risk, said Nilanjan Chatterjee, whose team developed the calculator.

The researchers reported in Nature Medicine that they found large variations in risk across U.S. cities and counties. “This information may be helpful for local policy makers to understand the need for vaccine allocations for local communities,” Chatterjee said. The calculator is at this link.

Main Photo: Part of mural on theme of coronavirus vaccination at Mauer park in Berlin, Germany. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

