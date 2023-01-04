OPEC oil output rises in December on Nigeria rebound -survey

Reading Time: 3 minutes

OPEC output rises 120,000 bpd from November – survey

Nigerian output rises by 170,000 bpd, biggest gain in group

Quota-bound members undershoot target by 780,000 bpd

Output by country details

By Alex Lawler

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) – OPEC oil output rose in December led by a recovery in Nigerian supply from outages, a Reuters survey found on Wednesday, despite an agreement by the wider OPEC+ alliance to cut production to support the market.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)pumped 29.0 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, the survey found, up 120,000 bpd from November. In September, OPEC output had been the highest since 2020.

Nigeria has been battling for months with crude theft and insecurity in its oil-producing region, hitting output. Many Nigerian crude streams produced more in December, sources in the survey said, with some companies citing improving security.

OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, had been boosting output for most of 2022 as demand recovered. For November, with oil prices weakening, the group made its largest cut since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Their decision from November called for a 2 million bpd cut in the OPEC+ output target, of which about 1.27 million bpd was meant to come from the 10 participating OPEC countries. The same target applied in December.

With the rebound in Nigerian output in December, compliance with the agreement weakened slightly to 161% of pledged cuts, according to the survey, from 163% in November.

Output is still undershooting targeted amounts as many producers – notably Nigeria and Angola – lack the capacity to pump at the agreed levels.

The 10 OPEC members required to cut production pumped 780,000 bpd below the group’s December target, the survey found. The shortfall in November was 800,000 bpd.

The Reuters survey aims to track supply to the market. It is based on shipping data provided by external sources, Refinitiv Eikon flows data, information from tanker trackers such as Petro-Logistics, and information provided by sources at oil companies, OPEC and consultants.

The following table shows crude output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) in millions of barrels per day (bpd) in December and November, according to a Reuters survey published on Wednesday.

November output was revised down by 120,000 bpd after changes to the estimates for Iraq, Equatorial Guinea, Algeria and Saudi Arabia.

The figures in the first, second and fourth columns in the table are in millions of barrels per day.

December output November output Change vs. November Baseline for cut Cut pledged Cut achieved December output target Compliance % Shortfall vs. December target Algeria 1.010 1.020 (R) -10,000 1.055 48,000 45000 1,007,000 94 3,000 Angola 1.110 1.080 30,000 1.525 70,000 415000 1,455,000 593 -345,000 Congo 0.260 0.260 0 0.325 15,000 65000 310,000 433 -50,000 Eq. Guinea 0.060 0.055 (R) 5,000 0.127 6,000 67000 121,000 1,117 -61,000 Gabon 0.190 0.190 0 0.186 9,000 -4000 177,000 -44 13,000 Iraq 4.490 4.520 (R) -30,000 4.651 220,000 161000 4,431,000 73 59,000 Kuwait 2.676 2.676 0 2.811 135,000 135000 2,676,000 100 0 Nigeria 1.350 1.180 170,000 1.826 84,000 476000 1,742,000 567 -392,000 Saudi Arabia 10.450 10.470 (R) -20,000 11.004 526,000 554000 10,478,000 105 -28,000 UAE 3.038 3.040 -2,000 3.179 160,000 141000 3,019,000 88 19,000 TOTAL OPEC 10 24.634 24.491 (R) 143,000 26.689 1,273,000 2055000 25,416,000 161 -782,000 Iran 2.580 2.570 10,000 Libya 1.140 1.130 10,000 Venezuela 0.650 0.690 -40,000 TOTAL OPEC 13 29.004 28.881 (R) 123,000

R = Revised

Totals are rounded and may not add.

Compliance is calculated by the following method in the table above:

Baseline for cut minus December output = cut achieved.

Cut achieved divided by pledged cut = percentage compliance.

Iran, Libya and Venezuela are exempt from making voluntary output cuts.

The Reuters survey aims to assess crude supply to market, defined to exclude movements to, but not sales from, storage. Saudi and Kuwaiti data includes the Neutral Zone.

Venezuelan data includes upgraded synthetic oil. Nigerian crude output includes the Agbami and Egina streams and excludes Akpo condensate.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first