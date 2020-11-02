Operations cancelled in the UK as hospitals come under pressure from Covid cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Hospitals have begun cancelling thousands of operations, amid warnings that beds could be overwhelmed in three weeks unless action is taken.

More than 20 NHS trusts have started postponing surgery – including some cases involving cancer patients, as hospitals come under growing pressure from Covid cases.

Across the country, around one in 10 beds are now taken by patients with Covid.

But projections from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) suggest that bed capacity will be overwhelmed by November 23, unless operations are cancelled, or extra services opened up.

Even if all “surge capacity” – such as the Nightingale Hospitals – is deployed across the country, and some hospital services are postponed, beds would run out by December 4th, the modelling suggests.

The forecasts, drawn up by Sage’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) come as hospitals across the country have begun cancelling routine surgery.

Read more via The Telegraph

Like this: Like Loading...