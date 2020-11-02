Operations cancelled in the UK as hospitals come under pressure from Covid cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Hospitals have begun cancelling thousands of operations, amid warnings that beds could be overwhelmed in three weeks unless action is taken.
More than 20 NHS trusts have started postponing surgery – including some cases involving cancer patients, as hospitals come under growing pressure from Covid cases.
Across the country, around one in 10 beds are now taken by patients with Covid.
But projections from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) suggest that bed capacity will be overwhelmed by November 23, unless operations are cancelled, or extra services opened up.
Even if all “surge capacity” – such as the Nightingale Hospitals – is deployed across the country, and some hospital services are postponed, beds would run out by December 4th, the modelling suggests.
The forecasts, drawn up by Sage’s Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (SPI-M) come as hospitals across the country have begun cancelling routine surgery.
2nd November 2020
Voters in 32 U.S. states and the District of Columbia will have the opportunity on Tuesday to approve or reject a wide range of ballot questions, ranging from proposals on elections, abortion rights and taxes to even one on legalizing magic mushroom...
2nd November 2020
Major banks in London have started directing all but essential workers to revert to home working, following the government's plans for a month-long lockdown in England from Thursday.
The switch will be a further blow to the City of London and Can...
2nd November 2020
A collection of photos of the devastation left by Typhoon Goni, the world’s strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines’ main island of Luzon on Sunday.
Typhoon Goni left 16 dead and 3 missing after it hit the Phi...
2nd November 2020
South Korea has accepted just 164 asylum seekers this year from nearly 6,000 who applied despite coronavirus travel curbs, government data showed.
Immigration is a contentious issue in South Korea, where many pride themselves on ethnic homogeneit...
2nd November 2020
The U.S. presidential election will be decided by about a dozen states that could swing for either President Donald Trump, a Republican, or Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
These states will play a critical role in delivering the 270 electoral co...
2nd November 2020
Associated British Foods, the owner of clothing retailer Primark, said it estimated it would lose 375 million pounds ($484 million) of sales from temporary closures of its stores in major markets due to COVID-19 restrictions.
It said as of Monday...
2nd November 2020
A person raises a kite at the Santiago Sacatequez Kite Festival, in Santiago Sacatequez, Guatemala.
With a setting other than the soccer field where it is usually held, the festival of giant kites of Sumpango, in central Guatemala, moved its col...
2nd November 2020
2nd November 2020
Saying he knew best what ailed America and often governing by executive order, President Donald Trump dismantled or disrupted multilateral pacts, overhauled tax and immigration systems and, with the help of Senate Republicans, reshaped the judiciary...
2nd November 2020
Britain's government will seek to lift its four-week coronavirus lockdown for England in early December, finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday, a day after another minister said it might have to be extended.
"Our hope and expectation is, on...
