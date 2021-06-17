Outrage Italy as video of cable car crash shown on TV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s public broadcaster has faced strong criticism after airing leaked CCTV footage of the fatal cable car crash that killed 14 people on 23 May.

The cabin is seen nearing its final stop, before suddenly rearing up, then speeding back down the mountain and crashing to the ground.

The prosecutor in the case spoke of “the absolute inappropriateness” of publishing the footage.

The head of Rai TV said he was “deeply shocked” by the decision to show it.

Only one person, a five-year-old Israeli boy, survived when the main cable holding the car snapped.

Prosecutors say the emergency break, which could have prevented the accident, had been intentionally disabled. The car reversed at over 100km/h (62mph) on a support cable, passing a support pylon and then plummeting to the ground and rolling down the mountain.

Photo: A handout photo made available by the press office of the Corpo Nazionale Soccorso Alpino Speleologico (CNSAS), Italy’s national mountain rescue service, shows the scene of a cable car accident near Lake Maggiore, in Verbania, northern Italy, 23 May 2021. EPA-EFE/CNSAS

