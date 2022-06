Reading Time: < 1 minute

Over 1,000 people in Italy are aged 105 or more, ISTAT said in its report ‘Centenarians in Italy, A Rising population’.

As of January 1, 2021, the report said, there were 17,177 centenarians in Italy, more than double the number in 2009.

The oldest person in Italy, aged 112, is a woman in Marche.

Between 2009 and 2021 the people resident in Italy aged 100 or more rose from just over 10,000 to 17,000.

Via ANSA