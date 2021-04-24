Over 33.5 million Britons have received first COVID vaccine dose

Reading Time: < 1 minute

LONDON (Reuters) – A total of 33.51 million people in Britain have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 12 million people having been given both doses, according to official figures released on Saturday.

Officials also reported a further 2,061 coronavirus cases and 32 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Meanwhile several thousand anti-lockdown demonstrators marched through central London on Saturday despite restrictions on mass gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was billed by organisers: “Unite for Freedom”.

The protesters view COVID-19 restrictions as unnecessary and a breach of their human rights. They oppose vaccinations, mask-wearing and so called health passports.

Media reports put numbers at about 10,000, though the Metropolitan Police did not confirm a figure.

Protesters chanted “freedom” and “take off your mask” and some carried placards saying: “No to vaccine passports” and “Lockdowns kill”. Most were unmasked.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said he was not aware of any arrests.

England has relaxed its lockdown restrictions in recent weeks. Non-essential shops and outdoor hospitality reopened on April 12, but indoor gatherings are still banned until May 17 at the earliest.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Frances Kerry)

