Over 93 million people infected with Covid-19

ANSA / Reuters – The number of cases of infection from Covid-19 officially registered in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, of which 51.3 million recovered, has exceeded 93 million.

This was announced by the American University Johns Hopkins, which also reports 1.99 million total deaths related to the new coronavirus.

The United States remains the most affected country in the world in absolute terms by Covid-19, with 23.2 million infections and 388,000 deaths. India and Brazil follow.

Meanwhile U.S. President-elect Joe Biden outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal, as mayors of some three-dozen U.S. cities asked the incoming administration to send vaccine shipments directly to them, saying local officials were best positioned to ramp up lagging inoculations.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

EUROPE

* Chancellor Angela Merkel wants “very fast action” to counter the spread of COVID-19 mutations after Germany recorded a record number of deaths from the coronavirus.

* Britain is set to step up coronavirus vaccinations with 500,000 doses a day by next week, the Financial Times reported.

* Russia plans to apply to the European Union next month for approval of its Sputnik V vaccine.

* France will strengthen border controls and bring forward its night curfew by two hours to 6 p.m. for at least a fortnight.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* China reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in more than 10 months due to a severe outbreak in the northeast that has put more than 28 million people under lockdown.

* Australia is on course to record its second straight day of zero local COVID-19 cases, helped by tougher restrictions on public movement and internal borders.

* Japan will temporarily suspend exemptions allowing foreign athletes to train in the country ahead of the Summer Olympics, Kyodo News reported.

AMERICAS

* Quebec may space out doses of COVID-19 vaccines by as long as 90 days, beyond the recommended 42-day interval as high caseloads threaten to overwhelm its hospitals.

* Hospitals in Brazil’s northern state of Amazonas ran short of oxygen and made an urgent call for help from the United States on Thursday.

* Caribbean tourism officials are rushing to increase COVID-19 testing capacity after the United States became the latest country to require nearly all arriving passengers to present a negative test within 72 hours of departure.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The Gambia has recorded its first two cases of the highly infectious coronavirus variant first found in Britain.

* Turkey began administering vaccines developed by China’s Sinovac to health workers.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* People who have had COVID-19 are highly likely to have immunity to it for at least five months, but there is evidence that those with antibodies may still be able to carry and spread the virus, a UK study found.

* Germany’s Qiagen warned against re-engineering standard tests to monitor for new variants of the coronavirus.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares edged up near record highs on Friday after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden proposed a stimulus plan to jump-start the world’s largest economy.

* With the U.S. economy still far from its inflation and employment goals it is too early for the Federal Reserve to discuss changing its monthly bond purchases, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said.

* The number of Americans filing first-time applications for unemployment benefits surged last week, confirming a weakening in labour market conditions.

(Compiled by Ramakrishnan M., Devika Syamnath and Veronica Snoj; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne, Shounak Dasgupta and Shailesh Kuber)

