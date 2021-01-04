Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine rollout to begin in the UK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus jab are to be given as the UK accelerates its vaccine programme to tackle a surge in cases.

More than half a million doses of the vaccine are ready for use on Monday.

The health secretary described it as a “pivotal moment” in the UK’s fight against the virus, as vaccines will help curb infections and, ultimately, allow restrictions to be lifted.

But the PM has warned tougher virus rules may be needed in the short-term.

Boris Johnson said regional restrictions in England are “probably about to get tougher” as the UK struggles to control a new, fast-spreading variant of the virus.

On Sunday more than 50,000 new confirmed Covid cases were recorded in the UK for the sixth day running, prompting Labour to call for a third national lockdown in England.

Main Photo: A NHS staff at University College Hospital in central London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Read more via BBC

Like this: Like Loading...