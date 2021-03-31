Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19, Macron to address the nation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.

“I think the schools should be closed”, Hidalgo told BFM TV.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised speech to the country at 8pm local time on Wednesday, said Macron’s office, at which further measures to tackle the COVID-19 virus may be announced.

Main Photo: People spend time on Pont Neuf bridge next Seine river in Paris, France. EPA-EFE/Mohammed Badra

