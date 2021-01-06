Passengers banned from boarding flights to UK without negative COVID-19 test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Foreign travellers may need to test negative for coronavirus before being allowed into the UK if ministers back plans to tackle surging cases.

The prime minister told the Downing Street press conference on Tuesday that the government will be “bringing in measures to ensure that we test people coming into this country and prevent the virus from being readmitted”.

Ministers are understood to be considering introducing a requirement for international arrivals to provide a negative PCR test result, taken no more than 72 hours prior to their departure.

It will apply to those travelling by plane, ferry and train – but UK nationals and those who live there will be exempt. It is understood that hauliers will be, too.

Main Photo: Passengers at Heathrow airport in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...