Pasta among supermarket staples that have risen by 8% in Britain’s main grocery stores

Supermarket staples like pasta, tinned tomatoes and strawberry jam shot up by around 8% in just one year, analysis has suggested.

According to new figures, the overall price of a basket of 15 standard food items rose by £1.32.

The public is already facing surging energy prices and increased national insurance contributions in April.

The data analysed by the BBC came from the retail research firm Assosia, which tracked the average cost of grocery items at Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

The company recorded more than 17,000 price increases across the main supermarkets in January, more than double the number in the same month last year, and across every category.

Not all products have seen an increase though, with carrots and mild cheddar among the items that have fallen slightly in price.

The same basket of food made up of items from the cheaper “value” ranges at the supermarkets recorded an overall fall in price, down 45p, or 4%. But within that, items such as pasta and vanilla ice cream saw rises of more than 6%.

Other items the firm tracked in the new research for BBC News included tortilla chips, fish fingers, honey, blueberries, carrots and lemons.

