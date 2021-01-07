Pelosi calls for Trump’s removal from office using 25th Amendment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the growing calls by many Democrats to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office in the final days of his presidency, telling reporters at a press conference that if this wasn’t done the House would be prepared to vote on articles of impeachment.

“I join with the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment,” she told reporters. “If the vice president and Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment.”

