Pesaro named Italian Culture Capital 2024

The Marche seaside town of Pesaro has been named Italian Culture Capital for 2024, Culture Minister Dario Franceschini announced .

Pesaro, known for its Rossini Opera Festival, beat out nine other finalists: Ascoli Piceno, Chioggia (VE), Grosseto, Mesagne (BR), Pesaro, Sestri Levante with the Tigullio (GE), Siracusa, Union of Comuni Paestum-Alto Cilento (SA), Viareggio (LU , and Vicenza.

Pesaro Mayor Matteo Ricci said he dedicated the victory to the war-torn Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, “UNESCO city of music like us”.

The jury’s motivation for the choice said “Pesaro offers to the country and excellent bid based on a cultural project which, valorizing a territory already extraordinarily rich in historic sites and environmental-landscape treasures, proposes concrete actions with which to also favor integration, innovation, and social and economic development”.

Via ANSA