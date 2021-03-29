Pharma companies might have double-sold vaccines – Draghi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pharmaceutical companies which developed coronavirus vaccines might have promised more than they could deliver, effectively selling the same limited doses to different buyers, Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.

Speaking of the EU’s proposal to expand the bloc’s powers to block exports of vaccine doses, Draghi told journalists the mechanism “should be used especially toward companies that do not respect agreements.”

“There is the impression that certain companies, and I won’t name names, sold things two, three times,” Draghi said at a press conference.

Politico / Italy’s Government

