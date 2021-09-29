Photo Stories – About 100 people march in Venezuela for the decriminalization of abortion￼

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two young people paint graffiti during a demonstration to demand legal abortion, within the framework of the Global Day of Action for Legal and Safe Abortion, in Caracas, Venezuela, 28 September 2021. About a hundred people marched in Caracas to demand the decriminalization of abortion in Venezuela and demand that Parliament promote a legal, cultural, and social agenda to debate the issue, at the proposal of some ten feminist organizations. Legal abortion is a historical vindication of feminist groups in Latin America, where only Argentina, Cuba, Uruguay, Guyana and four states of Mexico have decriminalized it.

VIA EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez