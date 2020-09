Reading Time: < 1 minute

A man holds national flag during an anti-government protest held in front of the Parliament building in Sofia, Bulgaria, 10 September 2020.

Hundreds of demonstrators once again gathered in the capital’s downtown area to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and his government.

A woman holds up a poster read ‘Resignation’ during an anti-government protest held in front of the Parliament building in Sofia, Bulgaria, 10 September 2020.

People wave national flags during an anti-government protest held in front of the Parliament building in Sofia, Bulgaria, 10 September 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/VASSIL DONEV

