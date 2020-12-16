Photo Story: “100 Nativity Scenes” exhibition goes on display in the Vatican

Reading Time: < 1 minute
A collection of photos from the exhibition ‘100 Nativity Scenes in the Vatican’ mounted in these last days under the Colonnade of St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City, as part of the Christmas celebrations.
There are nativity scenes from all over Italy and the world displayed. Some scenes are constructed by children, others by craftsmen.
In the main photo a girl looks at a crib with a red cross tent dedicated to Amatrice, a small town in Lazio region heavily damaged by an earthquake in 2016.
A crib with a red cross tent dedicated to Amatrice, a small town in Lazio region heavily damaged by an earthquake in 2016.
Part of the exhibition ‘100 Nativity Scenes in the Vatican’ in the Vatican.
A nativity scene inside a fire extinguisher is part of the exhibition ‘100 Nativity Scenes in the Vatican’.
A view of blue illuminated columns during the exhibition ‘100 Nativity Scenes in the Vatican’ mounted this year under the Colonnade of St. Peter’s Square in Vatican City.
Via EPA-EFE/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI
16th December 2020
