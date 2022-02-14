Photo Story

Photo Story – 137th Nice Carnival￼

Participants wearing colorful costumes take part in the Flowers Parade of the 137th annual Carnival of Nice, in Nice, France, 13 February 2022. The carnival runs from 11 to 27 February 2022, under the main theme ‘King of Animals’.

VIA EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

