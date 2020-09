Reading Time: < 1 minute

The first share certificate is displayed ahead of the Opening Bell on the trading floor at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the celebration of 200 years of stock trading in Frankfurt, Germany, 09 September 2020.

The share of Austrian National Bank was first tradable share in Frankfurt in 1820.

The bell sits in front of a ‘200’ wall decoration ahead of the Opening Bell on the trading floor at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the celebration of 200 years of stock trading in Frankfurt, Germany, 09 September 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/JOERG HALISCH

