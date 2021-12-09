A woman lays flowers at the Strawberry Fields memorial to John Lennon in Central Park as musicians play Beatles songs for people gathered to mark the anniversary of Lennon’s death in New York, New York, USA, 08 December 2021. Today in 1980 John Lennon was shot and killed in front of his apartment building across the street from the park by Mark David Chapman.
Photo Story – 41st Anniversary of John Lennon’s Death￼
1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute
