Reading Time: < 1 minute

A multi exposure picture shows people visiting the EXPO 2020 Dubai Fair during the celebration of the 50th UAE National Day in the Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 02 December 2021. The UAE National Day on 02 December 2021 marked the unification of the seven emirates, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah, Ajman and Umm al-Quwain into the United Arab Emirates, and freedom from the British Protectorate.

VIA EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER